UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Women's World Cup Group C matches on Friday Friday, June 12 Japan 2 Cameroon 1 Switzerland 10 Ecuador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Japan 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 10 2 3 ------------------------- 3 Cameroon 2 1 0 1 7 2 3 4 Ecuador 2 0 0 2 1 16 0 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 16 Ecuador v Japan (2100) Switzerland v Cameroon (2100)
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.