UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Women's World Cup Group D matches on Friday Friday, June 12 U.S. 0 Sweden 0 Australia 2 Nigeria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 U.S. 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 3 Sweden 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 4 Nigeria 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, June 17 Australia v Sweden (0000) Nigeria v U.S. (0000)
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.