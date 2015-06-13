UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Women's World Cup Group E matches on Saturday Saturday, June 13 Brazil 1 Spain 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Costa Rica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Spain 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 4 Korea Republic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 13 Korea Republic v Costa Rica (2300)
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.