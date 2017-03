June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup matches on Tuesday Monday, June 15 China 2 Wang Lisi 41pen, Wang Shanshan 60 New Zealand 2 Rebekah Stott 28, Hannah Wilkinson 64 - - - Netherlands 1 Kirsten van de Ven 87 Canada 1 Ashley Lawrence 10 - - - Ivory Coast 1 Ange Nguessan 71 Norway 3 Ada Stolsmo Hegerberg 6,62, Solveig Gulbrandsen 67 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,147 - - - Thailand 0 Germany 4 Melanie Leupolz 24, Lena Petermann 56,58, Sara Daebritz 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 16 Ecuador v Japan (2100) Switzerland v Cameroon (2100) Wednesday, June 17 Australia v Sweden (0000) Nigeria v U.S. (0000)