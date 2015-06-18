Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Women's World Cup matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 17 Korea Republic 2 Cho So-Hyun 53, Kim Soo-Yun 78 Spain 1 Veronica Boquete 29 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,562 - - - Costa Rica 0 Brazil 1 Raquel 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,453 - - - England 2 Karen Carney 15, Fara Williams 38pen Colombia 1 Lady Andrade 90+3 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,862 - - - Mexico 0 France 5 Marie-Laure Delie 1, Jennifer Ruiz 9og, Eugenie Le Sommer 13,36, Amandine Henry 80 Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 21,562 - - - Tuesday, June 16 Australia 1 Lisa De Vanna 5 Sweden 1 Sofia Jakobsson 15 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,177 - - - Nigeria 0 Red Card: Sarah Nnodim 69 U.S. 1 Abby Wambach 45 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,193 - - - Switzerland 1 Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 24 Cameroon 2 Gabrielle Onguene 47, Madeleine Ngono Mani 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,177 - - - Ecuador 0 Japan 1 Yuki Ogimi 6 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,522 - - - Monday, June 15 China 2 Wang Lisi 41pen, Wang Shanshan 60 New Zealand 2 Rebekah Stott 28, Hannah Wilkinson 64 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,191 - - - Netherlands 1 Kirsten van de Ven 87 Canada 1 Ashley Lawrence 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,420 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 20 Germany v Sweden (2000) China v Cameroon (2330) Sunday, June 21 Brazil v Australia (1700) France v Korea Republic (2000) Canada v Switzerland (2330) Monday, June 22 Norway v England (2100) Tuesday, June 23 U.S. v Colombia (0000) Wednesday, June 24 Japan v Netherlands (0200)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".