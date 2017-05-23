May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A match on Tuesday Tuesday, May 23 England U-20 1 Guinea U-20 1 Korea Republic U-20 2 Argentina U-20 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Korea Republic U-20 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 England U-20 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Guinea U-20 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 4 Argentina U-20 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 26 England U-20 v Korea Republic U-20 (1100) Guinea U-20 v Argentina U-20 (1100)