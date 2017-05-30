May 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, May 30 Venezuela U-20 - Japan U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Tuesday, May 30 Korea Republic U-20 v Portugal U-20 (1100) Wednesday, May 31 Uruguay U-20 v Saudi Arabia U-20 (0800) England U-20 v Costa Rica U-20 (1100) Zambia U-20 v Germany U-20 (1100) Thursday, June 1 Mexico U-20 v Senegal U-20 (0730) France U-20 v Italy U-20 (1100) United States U-20 v New Zealand U-20 (1100) Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Winner L16 1 v Winner L16 8 (0600) Winner L16 2 v Winner L16 5 (0900) Monday, June 5 Winner L16 7 v Winner L16 4 (0800) Winner L16 6 v Winner L16 3 (1100)