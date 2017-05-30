UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
May 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Last 16 matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, May 30 Korea Republic U-20 - Portugal U-20 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Venezuela U-20 - Japan U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, May 31 Uruguay U-20 v Saudi Arabia U-20 (0800) England U-20 v Costa Rica U-20 (1100) Zambia U-20 v Germany U-20 (1100) Thursday, June 1 Mexico U-20 v Senegal U-20 (0730) France U-20 v Italy U-20 (1100) United States U-20 v New Zealand U-20 (1100)
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.