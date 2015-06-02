June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Youth Championship matches on Tuesday
Group A
Tuesday, June 2
Myanmar U-20 - Ukraine U-20 0-6 (halftime: 0-0)
Group E
Monday, June 1
Korea DPR - Hungary U-20 1-5 (halftime: 1-2)
Uzbekistan U-20 - Honduras U-20 3-4 (halftime: 1-2)
Germany U-20 - Fiji U-20 8-1 (halftime: 6-0)
Nigeria U-20 - Brazil U-20 2-4 (halftime: 2-2)
Group C
Sunday, May 31
Portugal U-20 - Senegal U-20 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Uruguay U-20 - Serbia U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Mexico - Mali U-20 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Qatar U-20 - Colombia U-20 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Group B
Saturday, May 30
Ghana U-20 - Austria 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Argentina - Panama 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
United States U-20 - Myanmar U-20 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
New Zealand U-20 - Ukraine U-20 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)