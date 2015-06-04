Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Youth Championship Group F matches on Thursday Thursday, June 4 Germany U-20 3 Uzbekistan U-20 0 Honduras U-20 0 Fiji U-20 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany U-20 2 2 0 0 11 1 6 2 Honduras U-20 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 3 Fiji U-20 2 1 0 1 4 8 3 4 Uzbekistan U-20 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 7 Fiji U-20 v Uzbekistan U-20 (0200) Honduras U-20 v Germany U-20 (0200)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the World championships Pairs on Thursday 1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (China) 232.06 2. Aliona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (Germany) 230.30 3. Evgeniya Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (Russia) 219.03 4. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (China) 211.51 5. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (Russia) 206.72 6. Liubov Ilyushechkina/Dylan Moscovitch (Canada) 206.19 7.