June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Youth Championship Group F matches on Thursday Thursday, June 4 Germany U-20 3 Uzbekistan U-20 0 Honduras U-20 0 Fiji U-20 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany U-20 2 2 0 0 11 1 6 2 Honduras U-20 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 3 Fiji U-20 2 1 0 1 4 8 3 4 Uzbekistan U-20 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 7 Fiji U-20 v Uzbekistan U-20 (0200) Honduras U-20 v Germany U-20 (0200)