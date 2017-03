June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Youth Championship matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, June 10 Ukraine U-20 - Senegal U-20 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 1-3) Senegal U-20 win 3-1 on penalties. United States U-20 - Colombia U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Ghana U-20 - Mali U-20 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Serbia U-20 - Hungary U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Sunday, June 14 Winner L16 8 v Winner L16 7 (0100) Mali U-20 v Winner L16 5 (0100) Winner L16 6 v Winner L16 4 (0430) Winner L16 3 v Serbia U-20 (0430) Last 16 Thursday, June 11 Austria v Uzbekistan U-20 (0400) Brazil U-20 v Uruguay U-20 (0730) Portugal U-20 v New Zealand U-20 (0730) Germany U-20 v Nigeria U-20 (0730)