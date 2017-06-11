UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
June 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup play-offs matches on Sunday Third-place play-off Sunday, June 11 Uruguay U-20 - Italy U-20 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-4) Italy U-20 win 4-1 on penalties. Final Sunday, June 11 Venezuela U-20 - England U-20 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.