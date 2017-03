June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 14 United States U-20 - Serbia U-20 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Serbia U-20 win 6-5 on penalties. Uzbekistan U-20 - Senegal U-20 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Brazil U-20 - Portugal U-20 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-1) Brazil U-20 win 3-1 on penalties. Mali U-20 - Germany U-20 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Mali U-20 win 4-3 on penalties.