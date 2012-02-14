WELLINGTON Feb 14 Ricki Herbert is set to become the longest serving coach of New Zealand after he signed a contract extension through until the end of the 2014 World Cup campaign.

Herbert was appointed as head coach in 2005 and has been in charge for 39 'A' internationals, and 45 matches in total. He guided the side to the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

The contract extension means he will surpass John Adshead's record of 55 matches in charge and the seven-year tenure held by Ken Armstrong.

"Obviously the numbers are nice to reflect on but at the end of your career," Herbert said in a statement.

New Zealand play Jamaica on Feb. 29 in Auckland as part of their preparations for the Oceania Nations Cup tournament in June, which also acts as the region's second round of World Cup qualifying for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

The winner of the Oceania Nations Cup will represent the region in the Confederations Cup in Brazil in 2013.

The top four teams from June's tournament, scheduled to be held in Fiji, go into a third round of regional qualifying of home and away matches that last until March 2013.

The winner of the final stage of qualifying then meets the fourth-placed team in the North and Central American region (CONCACAF) on a home and away basis in Nov. 2013 for a place in Brazil.

"We have a job to do," Herbert added. "The focus is reaching Brazil twice and to do that we have to keep winning games on the longest qualification path we've had since 1982.

"We start from a better base this year than we did in 2005 and with a full strength side against Jamaica ... I'm sure the public and the teams keeping tabs on us in the CONCACAF region will be keen to see what sort of marker we lay down."

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury. Editing by Patrick Johnston.)

