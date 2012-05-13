May 13 New Zealand club Auckland City
successfully defended their Oceania crown and booked a return
ticket to the Fifa Club World Cup with a 3-1 aggregate win over
Tahitian champions Tefana on Sunday.
Auckland held a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg at
home and won the tie with a 1-0 win in Papeete, with a
first-half goal from Spanish forward Manel Exposito.
The visitors endured a tense final 20 minutes in the match
after Alex Feneridis was sent off but survived to secure a
fourth Oceania crown.
Auckland coach Ramon Tribulietx had kind words for the
opposition after his side's victory.
"I feel sorry for Tefana because I thought they played very
well in both matches," Tribulietx told reporters.
"They were very strong defensively and difficult to play
against.
"We knew it was going to be tight and in the end one goal
was enough for us. I think we deserve it when you look at the
work we have put in over the season and we are very happy."
