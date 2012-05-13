May 13 New Zealand club Auckland City successfully defended their Oceania crown and booked a return ticket to the Fifa Club World Cup with a 3-1 aggregate win over Tahitian champions Tefana on Sunday.

Auckland held a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg at home and won the tie with a 1-0 win in Papeete, with a first-half goal from Spanish forward Manel Exposito.

The visitors endured a tense final 20 minutes in the match after Alex Feneridis was sent off but survived to secure a fourth Oceania crown.

Auckland coach Ramon Tribulietx had kind words for the opposition after his side's victory.

"I feel sorry for Tefana because I thought they played very well in both matches," Tribulietx told reporters.

"They were very strong defensively and difficult to play against.

"We knew it was going to be tight and in the end one goal was enough for us. I think we deserve it when you look at the work we have put in over the season and we are very happy." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)