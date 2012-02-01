HARARE Feb 1 The Zimbabwe Football
Association (ZIFA) has suspended 80 players, including the core
of the national team, on suspicion of being linked to a
match-fixing scandal involving Asian betting syndicates, state
media reported on Wednesday.
ZIFA has set up an independent ethics committee to probe
alleged match-fixing it believes took place in matches the
national team played in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand in 2007.
"Every player who was mentioned in the 'Asiagate' report,
regardless of how many matches played, are suspended and will
only be cleared by the ethics committee," ZIFA chief executive
Jonathan Mashingaidze told the state-controlled Herald.
"For now, they are not eligible for selection in any
national duty commitments," Mashingaidze added.
The player suspensions are set to affect Zimbabwe's bid to
qualify for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, whose
qualification matches start this month. Zimbabwe faces Burundi
on Feb. 29 in the first qualifier.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and John
O'Brien)