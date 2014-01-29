Jan 29 Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis termed the team's 1-0 victory over Hull City as "smashing" but warned his players their Premier League revival was far from over.

Jason Puncheon's first half strike at Selhurst Park on Tuesday continued a good run of results for Palace, who have kept seven clean sheets in the last 13 matches and climbed up to 14th on 23 points, five clear of the relegation zone.

"We are pleased. It's a massive three points for us," Pulis, architect of the turnaround, told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"These are big games - every home game we play now is massive, so to get the three points and keep a clean sheet again is smashing.

"But we've got to keep looking forward not looking back and that's the only way we can be successful.

"We still need 17 points from 15 games, which is a massive task for us. We won't get carried away.

"We are pleased but we can't take out foot off the pedal or take our eye off the ball."

The former Stoke City manager also heaped praise on midfielder Puncheon, whose third goal in the last four matches marked a welcome return to scoring form after he badly miscued a penalty early in the recent 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

"Punch, since I've walked through the door, has been very, very good," Pulis said of the player on a year-long loan from Southampton.

"He's a lad that can get sloppy at times, but if you keep on to him and keep working with him, then as he's shown tonight, he's a Premier League player. He can win you games and he's done that for us over the last two games.

"I said to him that in life, it doesn't run smooth - you have your ups and downs. The important thing is that when you do get a knock, you get up as quick as you can, irrespective of what's happening around you," the Welshman added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)