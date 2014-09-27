PARIS, Sept 27 Monaco's recent resurgence was brought to a halt when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat in the Cote d'Azur derby against Nice on Saturday.

Nice, who prevailed thanks to Carlos Eduardo's early free kick, moved up to fifth with 13 points from eight games while Monaco are 12th on 10 points.

Following a woeful start to the season, Leonardo Jardim's team had won two games in a row against En avant Guingamp and Montpellier to move out of the relegation zone.

But on Saturday, they lacked creativity as they once again suffered from the absence of James Rodriguez, who left during the close season to join Real Madrid.

Carlos Eduardo found the back of the net with an 18-metre free kick after keeper Danijel Subasic had failed to set up his wall properly.

Dimitar Berbatov repeatedly fell to the ground in the area but referee Ruddy Buquet denied him a penalty on three occasions.

Monaco forward Valere Germain suffered a rib injury and was replaced at halftime by Anthony Martial.

French champions Paris St Germain will join leaders Olympique de Marseille on 16 points if they beat Toulouse away later on Saturday (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)