By Mike Collett

GLASGOW Nov 18 England dominated a typically passionate Auld Enemy friendly to beat Scotland 3-1 with Wayne Rooney scoring twice after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the visitors a halftime lead at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

England led 2-0 with seven minutes to play but Scotland came back into the match when Andrew Robertson planted a left-foot shot past Fraser Forster to make it 2-1.

But two minutes later Rooney scored his second of the night and his 46th for England on his 101st appearance to move within three goals of Bobby Charlton's England record of 49 goals.

Oxlade-Chaberlain opened the scoring when he glanced home a header from a superb pass by his Arsenal team mate Jack Wilshere to score after 32 minutes, reward for England taking control after a frenetic opening to the game.

Rooney headed England 2-0 ahead in the 47th minute after Scotland failed to clear a free-kick.

The home side pulled level when Robertson beat Forster at his near post before Rooney wrapped up the victory by thumping the ball home after a good build-up down the right. (Editing by Ken Ferris)