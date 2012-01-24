LONDON Jan 24 Arsenal captain Robin van
Persie has played down any fallout with manager Arsene Wenger
despite his apparent show of dissent during his side's 2-1 home
defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.
Dutch striker Van Persie, who scored Arsenal's equaliser,
appeared to voice his disapproval when Wenger substituted Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain for Andrei Arshavin -- a decision that also
prompted a chorus of boos from the crowd.
"The manager and I are fine and my relationship with the
club is good," van Persie, whose 19 league goals have been the
silver lining in a poor season for Arsenal so far, told The Sun.
"There is no problem. There is no conflict, and no
controversy. I was not having a go at the boss on Sunday -- I
was just sad to see Alex leave the pitch as he just gave the
assist for our only goal.
"I was not questioning Wenger's judgement -- I know it's not
my place to challenge what Arsene Wenger does. He is the boss,
he makes the decisions and that's it...end of story."
Van Persie said he did not realise teenager
Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose pass set up the goal, had been
carrying a calf injury prior to Wenger switching him.
"We did not know but the boss did and brought Andrei
Arshavin on."
Despite losing their eighth game of the season and trailing
fourth-placed Chelsea by five points, Van Persie said it was not
all doom and gloom at Arsenal and that they can still secure a
top-four finish.
"Losing to Manchester United was a setback, but it was not a
knockout blow," he said. "Anybody writing us off is making a
mistake. This could still be a good season for us. We have the
FA Cup to look forward to and the Champions League."
Arsenal face AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions
League.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)