LONDON, March 8 Champions Manchester United rediscovered a touch of their old swagger to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on Saturday and record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December.

Phil Jones headed home a Robin van Persie free kick in the first half, Wayne Rooney finished a sweeping passing move with another header after the break and Danny Welbeck added a third to secure the points against a woeful West Brom side.

United, whose difficult season was compounded by a demoralising Champions League defeat to Olympiakos in their last outing, moved up to sixth in the table with 48 points while West Brom stay one place above the relegation zone.

Leaders Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the big game of the day later on Saturday while at the other end of the table Cardiff City welcome Fulham and Crystal Palace are at home to Southampton.

