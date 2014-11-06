PARIS Nov 6 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said banks in Europe will still face regulatory pressure to refocus their business models over the coming years and the French bank will be on the lookout for small and mid-sized acquisitions.

"We are happy to look at opportunities, but at this stage I don't see many things, there might be more things in 2015 or 2016," Odea said during a conference call with analysts.

The bank could be interested in small and mid-sized bolt-on acquisitions in retail in Central and Eastern Europe and also in private banking, he said.

"We will see, I think there will be further pressure on banks in Europe to refocus further business models.