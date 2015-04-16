ABIDJAN, April 16 French bank Societe Generale
plans to expand its retail and commercial activities
in West Africa to target increasing Chinese investments in the
region, a bank executive said on Thursday.
SocGen, which is present in 18 African countries mostly in
the French-speaking west of the continent, is playing catch-up
with Barclays and Standard Chartered in the
sector, said Alexandre Maymat, deputy head of international
banking and financial services.
"China has become the biggest investor in Africa. Chinese
investments are growing," Maymat told Reuters, noting Chinese
investments in Africa had reached $69 billion in 2013.
Socgen has put in place Chinese client advisers in Cameroon,
Benin, Ghana and Paris, he said, and plans to further increase
staff of Chinese origin to advise Chinese investors jostling in
Africa's construction, mining and telecoms sectors.
Maymat said the strategy was proving successful after
telecoms equipment maker ZTE entrusted SocGen with
management of the financial operations of subsidiaries in 15
African countries.
"There are 38 active Chinese enterprises in Cameroon, thanks
to our new strategy, 30 of those are our clients," Maymat added.
