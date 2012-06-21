* Ex-SocGen trader, ex-Goldman programmer convicted under
same US laws
* Appeals court freed Aleynikov in February
* Agrawal serving 36-month prison term
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. appeals court judges in
New York on Thursday expressed reluctance to grant a defense
request to toss out the conviction of a former Societe Generale
trader imprisoned for stealing proprietary computer
trading code belonging to the French bank.
A lawyer for Samarth Agrawal, 29, told a three-judge panel
of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that they
should free his client just as they did a former Goldman Sachs
programmer several months ago.
Agrawal has been in custody since his arrest by the FBI in
April 2010.
The court in February overturned the conviction of Sergey
Aleynikov, who was found guilty of copying and removing trading
code from Goldman in 2009. The reversal was seen as a major
setback for government efforts to crack down on the theft of
intellectual property, including computer code.
But the judges on Thursday appeared to make a distinction
between Aleynikov's case and that of Agrawal, even though both
were convicted within a month of one another on the same
criminal charges and in the same Manhattan courthouse.
Unlike Aleynikov, Agrawal printed out the high-frequency
trading code, Judge Rosemary Pooler said, and took it home to
his New Jersey apartment.
"The reality is that the form in which the code was stolen
was a computer printout," Pooler said. "Unless you can argue ...
that the printout is not a tangible good, I'm not sure what the
problem is."
Agrawal lawyer Marshall Mintz told the judges that the theft
was not a violation of the National Stolen Property Act because
the code is intangible and does not qualify as physical "goods"
or "wares" or "merchandise" within the meaning of the stolen
property law.
Mintz also argued Agrawal had not violated the Economic
Espionage Act of 1996, under which he was also convicted,
because the code was not "produced for or placed in interstate
or foreign commerce."
Judge Gerard Lynch, however, noted that the lower court
judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, had told the
Agrawal jury that the source code was designed to help trade
stocks. At the trial, the jury heard that Agrawal planned to use
the code to help build a high-frequency trading system at a new
job with Tower Research Capital LLC hedge fund in April 2010.
Agrawal was convicted in November 2010 and is due to finish
his prison sentence in November. A citizen of India who worked
in Societe Generale's New York office, he faces deportation when
he is released.
The appeals court issued no immediate ruling, and typically
takes weeks or months to decide a case.
The case is U.S. v. Agrawal, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 11-1074. The lower court case was U.S. v. Agrawal,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-417.
(Editing by Martha Graybow and Matthew Lewis)