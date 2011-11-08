PARIS Nov 8 Societe Generale will reduce aircraft financing "very significantly" and confine itself to a mainly intermediary role, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

His remarks are the strongest indication yet of a retreat by French banks from a sector that traditionally relies on their funding to finance a significant share of $70 billion of annual aircraft deliveries. The move follows concerns about French banks' access to dollar funds as they wrestle with Europe's debt crisis.

"We are going to reduce very significantly our aerospace financing...We will probably still continue to offer consultancy services and credit but with the aim of turning more towards financing from the (bond) markets," Chief Executive FFrederic Oudea told journalists in a conference call.

"Long-term funding is available now from non-bank investors. The question is going to be more how to organise the matching of loan demand with investors that have access to funds. The role of the (bank) intermediary is going to be absolutely key."

Societe Generale and BNP Paris first announced plans to scale back lending in the aircraft market in September as French banks moved to sell assets and reduce lending.

Airbus and Boeing have dismissed fears of an aircraft funding crisis, saying other banks have stepped in to fill the gap. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Tim Hepher)