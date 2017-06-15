PARIS, June 15 France's second-biggest listed
bank Societe Generale on Thursday priced the stock
market flotation of a stake in its car leasing unit ALD near the
lower end of an indicative range to raise a total of 1.156
billion euros ($1.29 billion).
It priced the flotation at 14.3 euros per share, compared
with an indicative range of between 14.2 and 17.4 euros per
share, before the exercise of the overallotment option which
would increase the size of the offer.
In the event of the exercise in full of the overallotment
option, the total proceeds would be 1.329 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8964 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)