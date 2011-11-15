SINGAPORE Nov 15 Societe Generale , France's second-biggest listed bank, will increase its headcount in some key Asian centres, the deputy chief executive of its Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking group said on Tuesday.

"Net-net we are hiring" Ashley Wilkins said of the bank's operations in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia during a media briefing in Singapore.

Wilkins said SocGen will announce new hires for its Tokyo and Seoul offices over the next month, where the bank specialises in areas such as fixed income and equity derivatives. It has also just received permission to set up a representative office in Malaysia.

However he added that he was not allowed to comment on overall staff levels for the region.

SocGen said last week it would slash bonuses and scrap its 2011 dividend to meet strict new capital requirements, after reporting a worse-than-expected 31 percent fall in quarterly profit.

SocGen's corporate and investment bank, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, employs more than 1,800 employees across Asia Pacific, according to its website. Its Asian private bank, whose base is Singapore, has about 400 staff. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Matt Driskill)