By Saeed Azhar
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 22 The planned sale of Societe
Generale's Asian private bank, for which final bids are due next
week, underscores how high costs are pushing smaller players in
the region to make hard decisions on whether to bulk up and or
get out of the business.
Economic growth has led to a surge in Asian millionaires and
billionaires. Their combined wealth, at $6.6 trillion this year,
is expected to overtake that of their European counterparts in
2017 and U.S. peers in 2024, according to a Wealth-X and UBS
World Ultra Wealth Report.
But profit margins are thin for the industry's minnows,
especially those managing less than $20 billion - asset bases
that don't generate enough revenue to support expensive bankers
and cope with rising regulatory costs and technology spending.
SocGen is the third major global financial
institution selling its Asian wealth arm in the last five years,
and more deals are likely to follow, industry experts say.
"There will be continued consolidation over the next three
to four years. Unfortunately some players will exit with
virtually no returns," said Mark Jansen, a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
He added that some banks could miss the boat completely if
they price too high or their assets don't match buyers'
interests - lost opportunities that may harm their operations.
"Without prospective buyers there becomes a real risk of
flight of staff and clients. It would be value-eroding for those
organisations but will drive other prospective sellers to be
more realistic around the pricing," he said.
BIGGER FISH FAVOURED
The cost-to-income ratio for some small private banks in
Asia has exceeded 90 percent, industry sources say, with nearly
half of those costs for relationship bankers and front office
staff.
That compares with a ratio for private banks operating in
Singapore and Hong Kong of 83 percent in 2012 and 69 percent on
a global basis, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Private bankers in the region also often remark that as the
money they receive is usually first or second generation wealth,
they act more like brokers than private bankers - an arrangement
that can be costly as brokers are more hands-on.
Additionally, the fastest growth is in the lower to middle
end of the Asia wealth management market. That trend serves
bigger banks that have the scale to cater to the mass affluent
rather than niche firms targetting the ultra-rich.
Banks like UBS and Citigroup, which manage
over $200 billion each in Asia, as well as large Asian banks
have the infrastructure, talent pool and network to execute
bigger trades and investments for prospective clients, areas
that require big capital expenditure.
"These economics are pretty unsustainable for smaller
players," said Federico Burgoni, partner and managing director
at Boston Consulting Group.
"The survivors will be the big commercial groups or some
differentiated players with a specific value proposition like
retirement."
AN OPPORTUNITY
SocGen's Asian wealth unit manages just $13 billion in
assets - below the $20 billion mark that the industry has come
to see as necessary for critical mass in the region.
France's No. 2 listed bank has declined to comment on the
auction, which follows the sale of its Japan private bank to
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for an undisclosed sum
this year.
The Asian wealth unit is valued between $300 million and
$600 million and has drawn big suitors such as Singapore's DBS
Group Holdings Ltd and Credit Suisse,
according to sources.
But it also represents an opportunity for smaller players to
gain scale.
ABN AMRO, which manages less than $20 billion, is among the
bidders for the SocGen arm, people familiar with the deal have
previously told Reuters. ABN AMRO declined to comment.
There are some smaller players that make no bones about
their keenness to grow.
RBS private wealth unit Coutts manages less than $20
billion, according to an annual survey conducted by Private
Banker International. It sees great opportunities in a region
that is home to eight of the world's ten fastest growing
high-net-worth populations but only has a small portion handled
by wealth management professionals.
"This presents a clear opportunity for Coutts to capture a
greater market share - and to that end, we are planning to
double the number of senior bankers in the region in the medium
term," Coutts CEO Rory Tapner told Reuters.
Other banks that make it onto the top 20 of the Private
Banker International list and which manage less than $20 billion
include Swiss firms EFG and Sarasin.
Sarasin, which has merged to become Safra Sarasin, declined
to comment. In October it shut its India wealth joint venture.
EFG said its Asia business is growing and highly profitable.
The survey also mentions United Overseas Bank's
private bank as managing less than $20 billion, but bankers said
UOB's assets may be spread over various wealth units including
the one that handles affluent clients. UOB declined to break
down its private banking assets, but has said in the past that
wealth management is a key growth area.
The SocGen private bank auction follows two major Asian
private bank transactions since the global financial crisis.
In late 2009, ING offloaded its unit to
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp for $1.5 billion. Last
year, Bank of America Corp sold its Asia and other
non-U.S. private banking business to Julius Baer for
860 million Swiss franc. Smaller deals include HSBC
selling its Japan private bank to Credit Suisse.