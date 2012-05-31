(Removes "co-head" from title in third paragraph)

* Targeting small-to-mid-sized French corporates

* Market could grow to 1-2 bln eur in 2-3 yrs -banker

* AXA in talks with C.Agricole for similar venture -source

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, May 31 France's No. 2 listed bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) are teaming up to offer funding to small-to-mid-sized companies against a backdrop of economic slowdown, with the first loans due later this year.

It is a fresh indication of how banks, under pressure to cut back lending to comply with "Basel III" regulations designed to crack down on risk, are looking at ways to shift the burden of lending away from their balance sheets towards other investors.

"We have projects underway and we hope to get two or three deals out in the next six months," said Guy Silvestre, of SocGen Midcaps Investment Banking. "We are helping clients diversify their funding sources even as we stay by their side."

SocGen and AXA are targeting French companies with revenue above 250 million euros ($309.81 million) and gross debt above 150 million. The loans will be up to 100 million apiece, with AXA holding the majority share of each loan, said Silvestre.

By leapfrogging debt capital markets and by using SocGen's own risk-rating system, the loans will be similar to a private-placement bond in the vein of Germany's "Schuldschein", he said.

"This is a market that could be in the billions of euros, 1 to 2 billion, in two to three years' time (in France)," he said.

AXA is also in advanced talks to create a similar funding partnership with SocGen rival Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), according to a person close to the matter. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)