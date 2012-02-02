DUBAI Feb 2 Societe Generale's
private banking arm plans to close its office in Bahrain, it
said on Thursday in the latest exit by a bank from the Gulf
island kingdom, as France's second-biggest listed bank aims to
slash costs amid the euro zone crisis.
SocGen will retain its private banking offices in Abu Dhabi
and Dubai and is working with local regulatory authorities in
Bahrain to ensure smooth transition of the move, a spokesman for
the bank said from Paris.
"As part of measures to rationalize its organization, the
private bank has decided to centralise its private banking
activity in the UAE and close its Bahrain office," the spokesman
said.
He did not say if the move would result in job losses at the
private bank. SocGen set up its Bahrain office in 2009.
Like many of its peers across the European bank sector,
SocGen is cutting jobs and scaling back lending in the face of
the euro zone debt crisis.
Last year, Credit Agricole decided to close its
office in Bahrain, which has been hit by popular unrest, and
move staff to Dubai, while BNP Paribas planned to move
some of its back-office operations from the island kingdom.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)