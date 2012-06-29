SHANGHAI, June 29 Raising capital has become "fundamentally impossible" for European banks, Frederic Oudea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of France's Societe Generale, said on Friday.

The definition of liquid assets under the Basel III liquidity rules is too narrow, he told a finance forum in Shanghai, adding that the implementation of the Basel rules should take account of the difficulties facing European banks and timelines should be extended. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kazunori Takada)