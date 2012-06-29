BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 29 Raising capital has become "fundamentally impossible" for European banks, Frederic Oudea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of France's Societe Generale, said on Friday.
The definition of liquid assets under the Basel III liquidity rules is too narrow, he told a finance forum in Shanghai, adding that the implementation of the Basel rules should take account of the difficulties facing European banks and timelines should be extended. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: