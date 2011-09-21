PARIS, Sept 21 French banks will meet risk capital requirements under the so-called Basel III industry regulations, the head of Societe Generale said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

"French banks have been strengthening their capital with 50 billion euros ($68.6 billion) over the past two years and will meet Basel III," Frederic Oudea told Le Figaro.

His comments echoed those of French central bank governor Christian Noyer, who earlier this month downplayed Moody's downgrade of the credit ratings of Societe Generale and domestic rival Credit Agricole .

Asked if banks were threatened by a liquidity crisis, Oudea said the situation was "under control", though it was "not optimal" and central banks' intervention should not be permanent.

He said governments needed to provide a "definitive response" to the Greek debt crisis to help restore confidence in Europe. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by David Holmes)