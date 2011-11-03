UPDATE 4-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
LONDON Nov 3 Societe Generale-owned retail brokerage Selftrade won regulatory clearance from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) to launch a British retail bank.
Selftrade, the UK subsidiary of the French bank-owned Boursorama, said on Thursday it had been granted by the FSA permission to start taking deposits, enabling it to offer retail banking products such as investment trusts.
"Selftrade will be the first online broker in the U.K. market to provide customers with retail banking and savings products and services," said Inès-Claire Mercereau, chairman and CEO of Boursorama.
Selftrade said in an emailed statement its first foray into British banking-type products would be a cash Individual Savings Account (ISA), a tax-free investment product aimed at retail investors. The cash ISA will become available to Selftrade's 220,000 account holders next month.
Britain's fifth largest retail broker believes the ability to move funds seamlessly between a cash ISA and the share ISAs it already offers will make it unique in the UK retail banking sector. (Editing by David Holmes)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.