PARIS Oct 27 Societe Generale said on Thursday that it expects to meet the new 9 percent core tier 1 ratio target set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) without resorting to a capital increase.

The French bank had earlier issued a statement saying it would not need government help without specifying whether it would seek to raise capital from shareholders. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard, writing by Christian Plumb, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)