PARIS Feb 16 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told CNBC on Thursday he was "prudent" overall on the outlook for 2012 despite a good start to the year for capital markets.

"I'm happy with the start of the year regarding capital-markets activity...(but) I remain overall prudent for 2012," Oudea said.

Although the European Central Bank's massive injection of funds has been an important move, Oudea emphasised there would be weak economic growth ahead. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)