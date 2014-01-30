PARIS Jan 30 Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 listed bank, said on Thursday it was in talks
with the French regulator over the timing and application of new
legislation that would require it to split the roles of chairman
and chief executive.
"We are in contact with the ACPR (France's banking and
insurance regulator) to examine the methods and the timetable
for applying the European directive," a SocGen spokeswoman said
in an e-mailed statement.
"Any change over time in the governance of the group will be
considered in an organised fashion and respect best practices
with regard to corporate governance."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
James Regan)