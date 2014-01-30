PARIS Jan 30 Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank, said on Thursday it was in talks with the French regulator over the timing and application of new legislation that would require it to split the roles of chairman and chief executive.

"We are in contact with the ACPR (France's banking and insurance regulator) to examine the methods and the timetable for applying the European directive," a SocGen spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

"Any change over time in the governance of the group will be considered in an organised fashion and respect best practices with regard to corporate governance." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)