BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire mobile games provider for 5.3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy mobile games provider for 5.3 billion yuan ($769.68 million) via cash, share issue
HONG KONG, March 14 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy French bank Societe Generale's (SocGen) Asian private bank for about $250 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A deal is expected to be announced as early as Monday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.
DBS and SocGen declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Pravin Char)
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
* Says agreed to enter into a one time settlement with Punjab National Bank, Uttar Pradesh