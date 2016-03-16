PARIS, March 16 Societe Generale said
on Wednesday that the European Central Bank's quantitative and
monetary easing package announced last week was balanced and
would not change the outlook for French retail.
"Fundamentally it will be neutral for French retail," SocGen
Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said at a Morgan Stanley
conference in London broadcast on the French bank's website.
ECB chief Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package on
Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but he undid
the very stimulus he hoped to achieve by suggesting there would
be no further cuts.
Oudea reiterated that SocGen expected a slight erosion of
French retail revenue in 2016.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)