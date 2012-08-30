PARIS Aug 30 Societe Generale is in talks to sell its 77.17 percent stake in its Egyptian unit, National Societe Generale Bank, to Qatar National Bank , the French bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"The discussions are preliminary and there can be no certainty as to whether an agreement will be reached," SocGen said. "There will be other announcements in case of further developments." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)