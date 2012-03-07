Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
PARIS, March 7 French financial regulator ACP has found shortcomings in Societe Generale's internal controls over money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing, and could impose a fine.
The ACP opened a "disciplinary procedure" at the end of September following an investigation that focused on SocGen's private bank, the filing said.
The probe was part of a wider enquiry which is gradually impacting "all large French companies," SocGen said in the filing dated March 2.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined immediate comment on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Erica Billingham)
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.