* Regulator finds shortcomings in bank's internal controls

* SocGen asked for info in interbank lending rate probe (Adds comment from source close to bank, disclosures on Libor probe)

PARIS, March 7 French financial regulator ACP has found shortcomings in Societe Generale's internal controls over money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing, and could impose a fine.

SocGen, France's No.2 bank, said in the same filing that it had received requests for information from U.S. and European regulators as part of an investigation into the alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates.

On the internal controls issue, the ACP opened a "disciplinary procedure" at the end of September following an investigation that focused on SocGen's private bank, the bank said in its annual report.

The probe was part of a wider enquiry into similar issues at other large French banks, SocGen said in the filing dated March 2.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined immediate comment on Wednesday.

A source close to the bank said the regulator found "internal breaches in terms of knowing your clients, knowing where their money is coming from".

SocGen has since "taken a series of remedial actions to address this", the source said.

An ACP spokeswoman declined to comment.

On the Libor probe, the bank said it and other banks had received regulatory requests "as part of inquiries into information submitted to the British Bankers' Association regarding the calculation of some Libor rates and information submitted to the European Banking Federation regarding the calculation of the Euribor rate".

SocGen said it was fully cooperating with the probe, which also involved derivatives indexed to the interbank rates. (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Matthieu Protard, Lionel Laurent and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jon Loades-Carter)