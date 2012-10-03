PARIS Oct 3 Societe Generale said on Wednesday it has started exclusive talks to sell its Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank.

Societe Generale, which controls 99.1 percent of Geniki, had said in August that it was in talks with Piraeus on the Greek lender and that the discussions were at an "advanced stage." (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)