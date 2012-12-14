UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
PARIS Dec 14 French bank Societe Generale said it finalised the sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank on Friday.
The key financial elements of the transaction remain the same as announced on Oct. 19, SocGen said, adding that the deal would have "no significant impact" on its capital ratios. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)