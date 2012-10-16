LONDON Oct 17 A senior banker, who says he was
fired for being too successful, is taking his 12.5 million
euro-plus ($16 million) lawsuit against France's Societe
Generale to the UK's highest court in a case that
could re-draft employment law.
Raphael Geys, a Belgian national and a former managing
director of SocGen's European fixed income sales in London, is
suing for breach of contract after France's second-largest bank
summarily fired him in 2007 without paying his full severance
package.
The case might not muster much public sympathy at a time of
political and regulatory anger at rich banker rewards and a
culture of greed in a scandal-hit industry that only stayed
afloat because of huge taxpayer bailouts.
But the case, to be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday
and Thursday, is being watched closely by employment lawyers
because it will partly focus on whether one-off payments to
fired staff in lieu of a written notice period -- so-called
PILONs or payments in lieu of notice -- constitute the end of a
contract if paid without notifying staff.
"This case raises issues of significant importance
concerning the termination of employment contracts -- the
Supreme Court's judgment is likely to be of considerable
interest to employees and employers alike," said Tom Custance,
from UK law firm Fox Williams, who is representing Geys.
The five Supreme Court judges are not expected to make any
judgment for some weeks, although lawyers are hoping for a
decision before Christmas.
SocGen originally offered Geys -- who says gross revenues at
his division more than doubled between 2005 and 2007 to around
440 million euros -- 7.9 million euros to cover contractual
termination payments.
But when he refused the offer, the bank withdrew it, arguing
his decision to sue meant he was no longer entitled to the deal
under his former contract.
Geys, who earned an annual basic salary of 150,000 pounds
($240,800), says he only received formal notification in 2008
that a payment of around 32,000 pounds ($51,400), paid into his
bank account by SocGen in 2007, constituted a PILON.
He says he should be entitled to a year-end bonus for 2007
as well as bespoke and significant compensation for the
termination of his contract.
He alleges his boss Fred Desclaux told him when he was fired
on Nov. 29, 2007 that he had to terminate Geys because "I was
too expensive and would remain too expensive in 2008" due to the
remuneration formula in his employment contract.
The High Court ruled in favour of Geys in 2010, awarding him
around 12.5 million euros. But SocGen's decision to go to the
Court of Appeal saw around 2 million euros knocked off
the severance package.
The Appeal Court judge disagreed with his High Court peers
over when Geys's contract had been terminated.
A spokesman for SocGen in London declined to comment.
The last high-profile case brought against a bank in Britain
by financiers based here was heard in June.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest bank, is
attempting to overturn an English court decision that forces it
to stump up around 52 million euros in unpaid bonuses to a group
of 104 London-based investment bankers.
Commerzbank has been bailed out by German taxpayers twice.