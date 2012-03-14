BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces Chairman succession
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 14 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday that the triggering of credit default swaps on Greek sovereign debt in the case of a default did not represent a significant challenge for any bank.
Holders of Greek default insurance have secured a payout after Athens used legislation to force unwilling bondholders to take losses, although the level of payout on the net $3.16 billion of outstanding Greek CDS contracts has yet to be determined. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation
* HY net operating profit $ $87.0 million versus $109.3 million