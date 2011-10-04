* No profit impact from toxic asset cut as of Sept. 9

* Sees 2012 long-term funding needs down by about half (Adds detail, share price)

PARIS Oct 4 French bank Societe Generale has cut its portfolio of toxic assets by 4.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the third quarter to Sept. 9 without any impact on its bottom line, according to a slide presentation posted on the bank's website on Tuesday.

SocGen, which is cutting its balance sheet in the wake of an intense share-price slide during the summer, also said its 2012 long-term funding programme would be around 10 to 15 billion euros, or around 50 percent lower than in 2011.

The 2012 programme "could be fully secured through covered bonds and structured private placement issuance", the bank said in the presentation.

SocGen Deputy Chief Executive Bernardo Sanchez-Incera, responsible for the bank's international retail operations, and Chief Financial Officer Didier Valet were due to give the presentation at a conference in London at 0830 GMT.

In addition to the offloading of toxic assets, the presentation touched on SocGen's dismantling of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) -- bundles of bonds or mortgages that were emblematic of the pre-2007 credit boom -- and said this would free up as much as 1.3 billion euros in capital.

Commenting on its retail operations abroad, SocGen said loan-loss provisions were stabilising in Romania and would decline in the second half of 2011.

SocGen shares were 5.8 percent lower at 17.88 euros by 0819 GMT, while the European bank index was 3.6 percent weaker. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)