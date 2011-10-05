* Says capital adequate, financing needs for 2011 met

* Has 4.3 bln euros exposure to euro zone economies

* Eyeing takeover opportunities in private banking

* Sees shift to conservative investments - gold, real estate (Re-writes first paragraph, adds detail, background)

By Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, Oct 5 French bank Societe Generale has no present need for a capital injection despite the euro zone crisis and the lender's funding programme for 2011 is complete, the global head of its private bank said on Wednesday.

"There is no need for a capital injection currently and the drivers of the bank are stable," Daniel Truchi, global chief executive of private banking, told reporters in Dubai. "There is a huge contrast between what we have inside and what is seen outside."

SocGen said on Tuesday it had cut its portfolio of toxic assets by 4.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the third quarter to Sept. 9 without any impact on its bottom line.

The lender, which is cutting its balance sheet in the wake of a sharp share-price slide during the summer, also said its 2012 long-term funding programme would be around 10 to 15 billion euros, or around 50 percent lower than in 2011.

As of Sept. 9, SocGen had a 4.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion) exposure to peripheral euro zone economies, or less than 1 percent of its balance sheet. Exposure to Greek government bonds was 900 million euros on Sept. 9. Its long-term funding program of 26 billion euros for the year was complete, Truchi said.

Given the uncertainties plaguing the global market, Truchi expects to see more takeover opportunities within the private banking sector.

"Valuations have come down and some banks may look at shrinking their balances sheets through the disposals of private banking and corporate banking units," he said. "We are still looking at potential purchases at private banking."

In recent years, SocGen has proven willing to carry out relatively small private banking acquisitions.

Earlier this year, SocGen bought a private client investment arm of Baring Asset Management.

In 2007, the company's SG Hambros Bank bought ABN AMRO's London-based private banking business, while SocGen first acquired the historic British brand Hambros with a 300 million pounds ($462 million) takeover in 1997.

Truchi said the current environment had also led investors to shift to a more conservative investment approach, with assets such as real estate and gold becoming increasingly popular.

Structured products, likewise, are also becoming attractive to investors.

"We are seeing more and more interest in structured products," he said. "The volume of structured products has been amazing."

The bank's private banking arm plans to set up a platform to provide banking and brokerage services in New York in the coming months aimed at wealthy U.S. clients, a business daily quoted Truchi as saying in January this year.

The private bank has assets under management of 86.1 billion euros and 80,000 clients worldwide. ($1 = 0.753 euro = 0.649 pound) (Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Rachna Uppal and David Holmes)