PARIS Feb 16 Societe Generale,
France's second-biggest listed bank, is seen reporting a 78
percent slump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, largely due to
losses on asset sales and the impact of the euro crisis on
financial markets.
Investors are likely to focus on the outlook for capital and
the impact of cutbacks at the bank, which has scrapped its
dividend and pledged to slash its balance sheet to fill a 2.1
billion-euro ($2.76 billion) capital shortfall.
SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, who overhauled his
management team at the end of 2011 after a torrid six months for
the bank's shares, is also expected to give details on business
disposals that might help avoid a forced capital hike.
SocGen is expected to report fourth-quarter net profit of
190 million euros, down from 874 million euros a year earlier,
according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Revenue is seen falling 15 percent, to 5.81 billion euros,
according to the same poll.
SocGen's key investment banking division is seen reporting a
net loss of 81 million euros for the quarter, hit by
restructuring costs and fixed-income pain, while its more
reliable "cash-cow" French retail bank is seen posting 322
million in net profit.
Europe's debt crisis and volatile financial markets have
taken a big bite out of European banks' profits. Germany's
Deutsche Bank and Switzerland's Credit Suisse
ended 2011 with quarterly losses, while Barclays
posted its worst quarter for three years.
SocGen's results follow those of larger rival BNP Paribas
, which on Wednesday beat analyst forecasts and sounded
an upbeat note at odds with the tone of many rivals, predicting
that the euro zone debt crisis was stabilising.
Extra writedowns on Greek debt, which cost BNP 567 million
euros in the fourth quarter, are seen costing SocGen around 191
million euros.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)