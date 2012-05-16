PARIS May 15 French bank Societe Generale
is to limit its voluntary redundancy plan in France
after receiving too many requests from employees, French daily
Les Echos reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.
SocGen, which plans to cut around 880 jobs from its
corporate and investment banking operations in France, wants to
restrict the plan to front-office employees such as traders and
their teams, after receiving 2,200 requests since the beginning
of April.
Societe Generale is in the midst of a restructuring aimed at
reassuring jittery investors and meeting Europe's new stringent
capital rules.
Out of the 2,200 requests, 638 applications have already
been approved, the newspaper said.
Societe Generale was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Editing by Dan Lalor)