* Bank cutting costs, shedding risk in "bumpy" Europe
* No comment on Newedge, job cuts in "delivery phase
* Says France on right track, CIB able to gain share
PARIS, Sept 10 French bank Societe Generale
is eyeing a 10 percent core capital ratio under
tougher Basel III rules by end-2013, higher than its official
target of 9.5, its deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.
SocGen, like banks across Europe, is cutting costs and
selling securities to meet tougher post-crisis rules on bank
risk and to soothe investors worried about balance-sheet
robustness.
During a presentation to investors at a Barclays conference
in New York, SocGen Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes said
that management had "done its job" during the eurozone crisis by
selling assets and risk and putting the balance-sheet first. Its
regulatory capital levels were still on the rise, he said.
"We should be around a 10 percent core Tier 1, Basel III,
fully loaded ratio by the end of the year...Despite this
environment, which has been very bumpy in Europe," he said.
SocGen is finalizing a plan to cut headcount to boost profit
and help meet a profit target of 10 percent return-on-equity by
end-2015. Unions have said the bank is eyeing 420 back-office
voluntary departures as part of the plan. Cabannes would only
say an "optimisation plan" was in its "delivery phase".
SocGen is still in talks to buy rival Credit Agricole's
stake in their jointly owned broker Newedge, he said.
During a question-and-answer session after the presentation,
Cabannes responded to investor perceptions that SocGen was only
"adequately" capitalized by emphasizing the weight of
comparatively less risky retail banking in its business mix.
Responding to questions on SocGen's
corporate-and-investment-banking unit, which has cut risk and
sold loans to adapt to tougher capital requirements, Cabannes
said that investor concerns that it was a "persisting dilemma"
were discounting the fact that it had potential to gain market
share.
Cabannes also defended the French economy by saying that
small-business default rates were stabilizing and that the
Hollande administration was moving in the right direction with
structural reforms, if not at the right speed.
"The question is more the speed of reform in France than the
direction that has been taken," said Cabannes. "If we don't take
structural reforms today, we are putting at risk the long-term
growth potential of the economy."